Seekonk Speedway releases 2020 schedule

SEEKONK, Mass. (WWLP) – Seekonk Speedway announced their schedule for the 2020 season on Friday. The track known as the Cement Palace will be celebrating its 75th season that will feature different divisions of racing.
The season will kick off with the Classic Car Show on Saturday, May 2. The NASCAR Whelen All American Series Opening Day for the Pro Stocks, Late Models, Sportsmen, and Sport Trucks will be held on Sunday, May 3.
The NASCAR Whelen All American Series divisions will have 17 races throughout the season. Fast Fridays will begin on Friday night, May 29 as they will have 16 races throughout the season. On the Fast Friday programs, the divisions that will be featured will be Legends, Bandoleros, Pure Stocks, and Sport Fours.
The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will make a return on Saturday, June 6 for a 175 lap race. Open Wheel Wednesday makes a return on Wednesday night, July 1 featuring the Tri-Track Open Modified Series along with the Dave Steele Memorial for the NEMA Lites and for the first time the 350 SMAC Small Block Modifieds will come to the Cement Palace.
The Thrill Shows will make a return starting on Memorial Day weekend on Saturday, May 23. The Independence Day event will take place on Saturday, July 4. The Monster Trucks will make a return on Saturday, August 1. The Labor Day Thrill Show will take place on Saturday, September 5 and the Pumpkin Smash Spooktacular will take place on Saturday, October 3.
The Phil’s Propane Triple Crown races will make a return for the 2020 season for all divisions.
Another addition for the 2020 season will be Diamond Races. They will be sponsored by Everett Auto Parts for the Pro Stocks and the Late Models and Helger’s Southcoast Power Equipment for the Sportsmen and the Sport Trucks. The Pro Stocks and Late Models will have three races that will be 50 laps each. The Sportsmen and Sport Trucks will have one each.
The inaugural Bay State Classic will take place on Wednesday, July 29 featuring the Pro All Star Series Super Late Models for 150 laps and the American Canadian Tour Late Models for 100 laps.
The Boston Louie Memorial will take place on Wednesday, August 12 featuring the NEMA Midgets the NEMA Lites. The ISMA Super Modifieds will race 100 laps.
The Fast Friday championships will take place on Friday, September 18. The final points night for the Pro Stocks will be held on Saturday, September 19. The Granite State Pro Stock Series will make a return for the DAV Fall Classic on Saturday, September 26. The Late Models, Sportsmen, and Pro Trucks will also have their championship races.
“We wanted to put together a schedule that fans would remember the 75th anniversary season,” Ed St. Germain, Director of Business Development for Seekonk Speedway, said in a news release.
“In addition to our eight-action packed weekly divisions on Friday and Saturday nights, fans get tour races with PASS, ACT, Tri-Track, NWMT, ISMA, NEMA and more. Bonus races and big shows are happening all summer long at the Action Track of the East, thanks to our great sponsors, fans and race teams. I would also like to thank the Venditti family for keeping short track racing alive and thriving in Southern New England!”
The Haunted Hundred Tri-Track Open Modified Series will be the season finale at The Cement Palace on Saturday, October 24. The Pro All-Star Series Super Late Models and Late Models will be apart of the program.