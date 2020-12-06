Seekonk Speedway releases 2021 schedule

SEEKONK, MA (WWLP) – Seekonk Speedway announced their 2021 schedule of events on Thursday.

The track will have its 75th anniversary of full-time racing in 2021. Seekonk Speedway did not have any Saturday night races or Thrill Shows due to the COVID-19 virus during the 2020 season. The Fast Friday program ran 10 races in 2020.

The track will have two Test & Tune Sessions on Saturday, April 10, and Saturday, April 24.

“Our schedule includes a bit of something for everyone who is a race fan in the region.” Ed St. Germain, Director of Business Development at Seekonk Speedway, said in a news release. “We’re excited for all of our special events, but above all, we can’t wait to welcome back our great fans and get our premiere Saturday night divisions back on the track in 2021.”

The opening weekend will take place on Saturday, May 1, and Sunday, May 2. On Saturday, May 1 it will be the Classic Car Show and Swap Meet along with burnout drags and practice for the racing divisions. On Sunday, May 2, it will be the Pro Stocks, Late Models, Sportsman, Trucks, and Spectator Drags. The season will feature 45 events from May through October.

The first Fast Friday program of the 2021 season featuring the Legends, Bandoleros, Pure Stocks, and Sport Fours will begin on Friday, May 28.

The Phil’s Propane Triple Crown Series will make a return in 2021. The Pro Stocks will race 60 laps and the Late Models will race 45 laps. The Sportsman and Trucks will have 35 lap races. The Fast Friday divisions will race 30 laps except for the Bandoleros as they will do 15 lap races but will have a Triple Crown Champion.

The Phil Propane Triple Crown events will be held throughout the season with the final one happening for all the divisions on Friday, August 20, and Saturday, August 21.

The Thrill Shows will make a return in 2021 with the first one on Memorial Day weekend on Saturday, May 29. The Independence Day Show will take place on Saturday, July 3. The Mid-Summer Thrill Show will take place on Saturday, July 31. The Monster Trucks will have their event on Sunday, August 8. The Labor Day Fireworks Thrill Show will take place on Saturday, September 4. The Pumpkin Smash Spooktacular Thrill Show will take place on Saturday, October 9.

The Boston Louie Memorial for the NEMA Midgets and the NEMA Lites will take place on Wednesday night, June 9. The ISMA Supermodifieds will also be apart of the program. Open Wheel Wednesday will take place on Wednesday, June 30 featuring the Tri Track Open Modified Series 100 lap race that will pay the winner $10,000. The 350 SMAC Small Block Supermodifieds and the NEMA Lites will also be apart of the program.

The Pro All Star Series Super Late Models will make their first of three appearances with the first appearance of the 2021 season at the inaugural Bay State Classic on Wednesday night, July 28. The winner of the race will go home with $10,000. The PASS Mods and Sportsman will be apart of the program.

The DAV Classic will take place from Thursday, September 23 through Saturday, September 25. There will be a practice on Thursday, September 23. The Fast Friday Divisions will have their championship night on Friday, September 24 and the Saturday weekly divisions will have their championship day on Saturday, September 25. The championship night for the Pro Stocks will take place on Saturday, September 18 as the Pro All Star Series Super Late Models will race in the DAV Classic on Saturday, September 25.

The Haunted Hundred will make a return on Saturday, October 23 featuring the Tri Track Open Modified Series, Pro All Star Series Super Late Models, and the American Canadian Tour Late Models. All three divisions will race 100 laps.