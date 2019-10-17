Seitz wins Shane Hammond Memorial NEMA Midgets race; Stoehr wins Championship

THOMPSON, Conn. (WWLP) – Former NEMA Midget champion Ben Seitz took down the win in the Shane Hammond Memorial NEMA Midgets race as part of the 57th annual Sunoco World Series of Racing at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park this past weekend. Avery Stoehr took down the 2019 NEMA Midgets championship.

For car owner Tim Bertrand, it was his eighth championship in NEMA.

The Shane Hammond Memorial is to honor the life of Shane Hammond. Hammond passed away after a crash at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park in April 2008.

Bertrand Motorsports teammates Randy Cabral a multi-time champion in the series battled for the lead with Alby Ovitt. Cabral started in sixth place and took the lead on lap three. One lap later, Ovitt would try to contend with Cabral for the lead. Cabral lost a rear end as Ovitt had nowhere to go and the two made contact and bring out the caution as both cars would be done for the evening.

Todd Bertrand would lead on the restart. The caution would return on lap 11 for a spin by Bethany Stoehr. Seitz and Bertrand would have a battle for the lead for the remaining of the race as they would race side by side. In the end, Seitz would take down the win by a car length over Bertrand. Avery Stoehr finished in third. Mike Horn finished in fourth and Paul Scally rounded out the top five.