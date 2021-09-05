Sheffield’s Andy Bachetti wins MR. DIRT Track USA at Lebanon Valley

WEST LEBANON, NY (WWLP) – Sheffield’s Andy Bachetti scored a huge win in the MR. DIRT Track USA Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modified event on Saturday night at Lebanon Valley Speedway.

Bachetti won $25,500. Bachetti took the lead on lap 20 and would dominate the race. Most of the cautions during the event were for drivers having tire issues.

On a late-race restart, Bachetti would take the lead but the caution would come back out as race officials felt Bachetti jumped the restart. It would move Bachetti to third on the restart. Larry Wight and Stewart Friesen would be on the front row for the restart. Friesen would take the lead but Bachetti would be on the hunt for the race win. The caution would come back out as Demetrios Dellos stalled his car. Bachetti would take the lead on the restart from Friesen. There would be more caution in the closing laps as Larry Wight’s night came to an end as he stalled on the backstretch.

Bachetti was able to lead on a green-white-checkered restart and win the MR. DIRT Track USA Super DIRTcar Series event. He talked about the win to 22News.

Andy Bachetti in victory lane (Photo Courtesy of Dick Ayers)

“We had a really good race car. My team made all the right calls in the pits. One of those nights obviously where there is a lot of pressure because of the $25,500. We could drive it far. Keep it straight. The Gary’s Asphalt Machine was on point,” Bachetti said.

Matt Sheppard finished the race in second. He talked about his race to 22News. “Pretty happy with it. Started ninth, kind of settled in that third spot for a while but I fell back. I think we were back to sixth. Just happy to recover for second. A really solid night for us here,” Sheppard said.

Stewart Friesen finished in third. He talked about his race to 22News. “We missed on the tire choice. Went too hard on the right rear. Thanks to Halmar and all my guys. It is what it is,” Friesen said.

Billy Decker finished in fourth and Bobby Hackel, IV rounded out the top five. Sixth through tenth were Peter Britten, Kolby Schroder, Kyle Sheldon, Erick Rudolph, and L.J. Lombardo.

The Lebanon Valley Speedway divisions were also in action. John Virgilio won the Sportsman feature. Jeff Gallup out of Agawam finished in seventh. Steven LaRochelle won the Pro Stock feature.

There were three Pure Stock features. Rocco Procopio won the first feature. Colby Kokosa out of Belchertown finished in second. Jeff Meltz, Jr. won the second Pure Stock feature and Clifford Booth won the third Pure Stock feature.

The Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modifieds will be back in action for the Cavalcade Weekend at Weedsport Speedway on Saturday and Sunday. Saturday’s race will be 60 laps where the winner will win $7,500 and Sunday’s race will be 100 laps where the winner will win $10,000.

Lebanon Valley Speedway will wrap up its 2021 season next Saturday night.