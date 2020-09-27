Silk continues momentum, wins NAPA Auto Parts 150 at Stafford

STAFFORD SPRINGS, Conn. (WWLP)- Ron Silk continues his momentum in the last four races with a second place finish at Monadnock along with a win at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park earlier this month and a third place finish at the Musket 200 at New Hampshire two weeks. On Saturday, Silk dominated in the NAPA Auto Parts 150 leading 79 laps total in the race including the final 27 laps. He talked about his win to 22News

“It was great. Car was good in practice. We were fastest in practice. I knew early in the race we could have a car that could contend for the win. Guys had great pit stops and everyone just did a great job. A lot of fun racing like that,” Silk said.

Doug Coby finished the race in second. He talked about his race to 22News.

“I am really happy because I didn’t think we were gonna finish in the top five. We drove around a lot of cars on the restarts. There was a time in the race I wouldn’t be able to do that. I am very happy with how the team came up with a new setup in a new car with an open mind. The driver and owner wanted to take it out with 15 minutes remaining in practice. We made some more changes. We just kept chipping away and I am not convinced that we found this magic setup in the last 40 laps but we found what we needed tonight to get the thing good. The cool thing is we can take that data from what we learned today with all the changes. Hopefully go back to LFR with Rob Fuller and continue to improve this setup and see if it can have some merit to win some races,” Coby said.

Justin Bonsignore finished the race in third. He led a total of 21 laps in the race. He talked about his finish to 22News.

“It was a pretty good run. I don’t know if we had anything for the 85 (Silk) I kind of give away any shot of it after the last pit stop. Kind of had a couple bad restarts. Lost some track position. Fought really hard to get it back. All in all a really good night. Led some laps. I was in contention. Overall I think the fastest car won the race,” Bonsignore said.

Max McLaughlin made his NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour debut driving for Gary Putnam. McLaughlin finished in fourth. He talked about his race to 22News.

“I lost radios with 70 laps to go. I had no spotter. Kind of guess if I was clear back to my dirt racing roots. I just can’t thank Gary Putnam enough. He’s the reason. I am here. He does all the work on the car. Curb Records for helping out me and helping out Gary (Putnam) and letting me drive their race car. Man I had a blast. My first time in a tour modified. Way different than the SK. A lot more power. A lot more strategy at the end. You got to save tires. That was so much fun,” McLaughlin said.

McLaughlin felt that Saturday was a huge learning experience.

Chase Dowling finished the race in fifth. He talked about his race to 22News.

“It was interesting. We really had a good car all day. For some reason, the right rear tire really just blistered. Just blistered apart. I really didn’t think it was the tire. So were adjusting the car to it. Went back out and we were really tight. Came back in and got the car back to how we started the race again. We were so far in the back. We needed track position. Kind of wish we just left the setup alone from how we unloaded today. It’s a whole brand new team. These guys stayed in there all day especially when we were running in the back and I was hanging on for dear life. Can’t thank Ben Dodge enough and S&S Asphalt Paving,” Dowling said.

Sixth through tenth were Jon McKennedy, Ronnie Williams, Chuck Hossfeld, Matt Swanson and Tyler Rypkema.

The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will close out their 2020 season at the 58th annual World Series of Racing at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park on Sunday, October 11. Bonsignore will take a 27 point lead over Coby heading into the final race of the season.