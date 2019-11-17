Stafford Motor Speedway releases 2020 Schedule



STAFFORD SPRINGS, Conn (WWLP) – Stafford Motor Speedway announced their 2020 schedule on Wednesday. The 49th annual NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler will return on Friday-Sunday, April 24-26, 2020 featuring a 200 lap race for the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour. The first Friday night race of the season will be held on May 1.



“Tradition is important to us here at Stafford,” explained Stafford Speedway CEO Mark Arute in a news release. “Short track racing and Stafford Speedway is built off of weekly racing and that has continued to be our main focus. We have a great mix of special events on the 2020 schedule but our goal is to ensure that whenever the race fan makes it to the track they see a great show. With our emphasis on first class weekly racing we’re confident we can deliver on that.”

The Open Modified 80 lap events will return four times in 2020 with the first one being held on May 15. The Twisted Tea 80 will make a return on June 12. The Bud Light 80 will make a return on July 10 and the Lincoln Tech 80 will happen on Friday, August 21.



“We will run 4 open modified events in 2020,” continued Arute. “One per month starting in May. From the beginning, the goal of these events was to put our own spin on tour-type modified racing with simplicity for the competitors while adding a touch of the Stafford “show” to ensure the events our entertaining for race fans. We’ve run 5 Open Modified races to date and the feedback from drivers, teams, and fans has been overwhelmingly positive.”

The Stafford Motor Speedway NASCAR Whelen All American Series divisions will have some extra distance events in the 2020 season. The 7th annual NAPA Auto Parts 5K $5,000 to win SK Modified race will make a return on Friday, June 26. For the first time since 1979, the Senators Cup will return to Stafford Motor Speedway as the SK Modifieds will race 50 laps on Friday night August 14. The 4th annual Dunleavy Modifiedz night will return on Friday, July 24. The Late Models will have their 50 lap event on Friday, September 4. The Limited Late Models will have a 25 lap event on Friday, June 19 and the Street Stocks will have a 30 lap event on Friday, July 3.



The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will have three races at Stafford in 2020 that will include the 49th annual NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler on Sunday, April 26, Friday night August 7 and the NAPA Auto Parts Fall Final on Sunday, September 27.



The Super Late Models will make a return to Stafford Motor Speedway on Friday night, May 29. The rules, race format, and entry information will be announced in the near future.

“Fans and drivers have been asking us to try a Super Late Model event for some time,” explained Arute. “We’re finalizing rules and race procedure but since we announced the show last Friday the support for the event has been very positive.”



Stafford Motor Speedway will have its 2020 season finale with the NAPA Auto Parts Fall Final Weekend on Saturday and Sunday, September 26 and 27.

