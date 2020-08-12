Stafford Motor Speedway releases revised fall schedule

STAFFORD SPRINGS, Conn. (WWLP) – Stafford Motor Speedway officials announced on Tuesday a revised fall schedule for the remainder of the 2020 season.

“We’ve put together a strong schedule to finish out this crazy year,” explained Stafford Speedway President Mark Arute in a news release

“We appreciate drivers, teams, and fans, working with us as we navigate 2020. We’re happy to be able to get a lot of our special events on the calendar like the TC 13 shootout, all of the Modified Open shows, and even have the NASCAR Whelen Modified® Tour back in town.”

The Late Model 50 will be held on Friday, September 4. The TC 13 SK Modified Shootout will be run on Friday, September 11. The Twisted Tea Open Modified 80 will be held on Friday September 18. All the other Stafford Motor Speedway divisions will be apart of the program.

There will be NASCAR Weekly Racing on Friday, September 25. The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will race on Saturday September 26. The rain date will be Sunday, September 27.

There will be two events in October with a race on Friday night, October 2 and championship night will be held on Friday, October 9.