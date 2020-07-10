Stafford Motor Speedway releases updated schedule for August

STAFFORD SPRINGS, Conn. (WWLP) – Stafford Motor Speedway announced an updated schedule for the month of August on Wednesday. There will be seven events over 31 days. The Twisted Tea Open Modified 80 makes a return on Saturday, August 1. There will be a non points race for the Street Stocks and SK Lights. The rain date for the program will be Sunday, August 2.

On Friday, August 7, the NAPA Auto Parts Open Modified 100 will take place. The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour event for August 7 has been canceled. Open Modified Teams will have to register for this event on Friday, August 7. The NAPA Auto Parts 5K 100 lap SK Modified race will take place on Saturday, August 8. The rain date for the program on Saturday, August 8 will be Sunday, August 9.

“Unfortunately we were unable to come to an agreement with NASCAR to make the 25% capacity number work for the August Modified Tour event,” explained Stafford President Mark Arute in a news release . “2020 has been very challenging but we are happy to be racing and think we’ve come up with a great schedule for July and August.”

The Stafford Motor Speedway weekly divisions will split the program on August 7 and 8. On Friday, August 7, the Late Models and Limited Late Models will be apart of the event and the SK Lights and Street Stocks will be apart of the program on Saturday, August 8.

The Governor’s Cup returns to Stafford on Friday, August 14. There will be another doubleheader weekend on Friday and Saturday, August 21, and 22 On Friday, August 21 will feature the five weekly divisions and on Saturday, August 22 will feature Lincoln Tech Open Modified 80 along with the Call Before You Dig Pro Late Model 81.

On Friday, August 28 will feature the Stafford Motor Speedway five weekly divisions.

“If the weather cooperates, we have a heck of a schedule lined up for July and August,” continued Arute. “We can’t thank NAPA Auto Parts enough, they’ve been a great partner over the years. We’re happy to continue the tradition of the NAPA SK 5K which has become one of the best events of the Summer. Pairing that with a 100-lap open show the night before puts together a great weekend of racing on the half-mile.”