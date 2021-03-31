Stafford Speedway, NAPA Auto Parts extend partnership through the 2026 season

STAFFORD SPRINGS, Conn. (WWLP) – Stafford Speedway officials announced on Tuesday they have extended their partnership with NAPA Auto Parts through the 2026 season. NAPA Auto Parts is the official auto parts store of Stafford Speedway.

NAPA Auto Parts will sponsor events at Stafford Speedway throughout the 2021 season including the NAPA Auto Parts Opening Weekend along with the NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler that will take place on Saturday, April 24, and Sunday, April 25. The NAPA Auto Parts 5K for the SK Modifieds that will take place on Friday, June 25, NAPA Auto Parts Fall Final that will take place on Saturday, September 25 as that will be the championship race for the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour and NAPA Auto Parts Championship Night that will take place on Friday, October 1.

“NAPA Connecticut is proud to sign a new multi-year extension with the greatest short track in all of New England,” explained NAPA Connecticut General Manager Domenic Greco in a news release. “The entire NAPA Family is looking forward to the upcoming season at Stafford and the continued support from our customers and race fans.”

“NAPA Auto Parts is a key component in what we do at Stafford Speedway, and they are strong supporters of short track racing,” explained Stafford Speedway CEO Mark Arute. “Auto racing and NAPA Auto Parts makes for a great partnership. We can’t thank them enough for their support and we are very excited to announce the multi-year extension. We look forward to many more years of bringing race fans first-class short track racing presented by NAPA Auto Parts.”

Stafford Speedway will begin their 2021 season with the NAPA Auto Parts Opening Weekend on Saturday, April 24 and, Sunday, April 25. On Saturday, April 24, the race program will feature the Granite State Pro Stocks Series, SK Modifieds, Late Models, Limited Late Models, and Street Stocks. On Sunday, April 25, it will be the 49th annual NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler featuring the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour 150 lap race along with the SK Modifieds as they will race for the second time during the weekend, SK Lights, and the Vintage All-Star Modifieds.

Grandstand tickets for Saturday, April 24 is currently on sale and can be purchased on Stafford Speedway’s website. Grandstand tickets for Sunday, April 25 are currently sold out due to COVID-19 capacity restrictions. You can sign up on Stafford Speedway’s website for ticket alerts regarding the NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler. Paddock passes will go on sale for the NAPA Auto Parts Opening Weekend two weeks prior to the event.