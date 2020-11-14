Stafford Speedway releases 2021 racing schedule

STAFFORD SPRINGS, Conn. (WWLP) – Stafford Speedway officials announced on Wednesday their schedule for the 2021 season that will include three races with the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour.

“Another season is on the horizon,” explained Stafford Speedway CEO Mark Arute in a news release. “2020 was a challenge but with the support of the race teams, race fans, and Team Stafford, we were able to get through it. For 2021 we look to continue to build on our strong weekly program and special events. We’ve added a few twists and turns in the schedule to keep things interesting but our approach continues to be schedule consistency, we think that is important for the sport.”

The 49th annual NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler weekend will take place on Saturday, April 24 and, Sunday, April 25 that will feature nine races throughout the weekend. There will be a separate two-day ticket The Granite State Pro Stock Series will make their inaugural appearance at Connecticut half-mile oval on Saturday, April 24 for a 75 lap race along with the SK Modifieds, Late Models, Limited Late Models, and Street Stocks.

On Sunday, April 25, the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will race in the NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler 150. The SK Modifieds will race for the second time that weekend with a 40 lap feature race. The SK Lights and Vintage All-Stars will also be apart of the program on Sunday.

“We had multiple Friday and Saturday events this season due to Covid,” continued Arute. “With capacity restriction as the big unknown entering 2021 we took a look at what we could do to ensure that even if we are at a reduced capacity we’d be able to run our entire schedule. This included making the 2021 NAPA Spring Sizzler Weekend a two day, two ticket event. The NASCAR Modified Tour will headline the weekend and we’ve added the Granite State Pro Stocks and the SK Modified® teams will run both Saturday and Sunday.”

The first Friday night race of the season will take place on Friday night, May 7 and, will have races every Friday until the fall. There will be four Open Modified events during the 2021 season. The first one will be held on Friday, May 14. The Twisted Tea 80 makes a return on Friday, June 11. The Bud Light 80 will take place on Friday, July 9 and the Lincoln Tech 80 will take place on Friday, August 20.

The Limited Late Models will have a 25 lap race on Friday, June 18. The 8th annual NAPA Auto Parts 5K for the SK Modifieds will take place on Friday, June 25. The Firecracker 30 for the Street Stocks will take place on Friday, July 2. The Dunleavy’s Modifiedz Night for the SK Lights will take place on Friday, July 23 as they will race 40 laps. The Senators Cup for the SK Modifieds will take place on Friday, August 13 with a 50 lap race. The Late Model 50 will make a return on Friday, September 3. The TC 13 SK Shootout will take place on Friday, September 10.

The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will make two more appearances during the 2021 season for the 30th annual Stafford 150 on Friday, August 6 and, the NAPA Auto Parts Fall Final on Saturday. September 25.

NAPA Auto Parts Championship night for the Stafford five weekly divisions will take place on Friday, October 1.

“We were forced to extend beyond the NAPA Fall Final this season due to Covid,” continued Arute. “The fans and drivers liked the NAPA Champions night format so we will continue that in 2021. Running our weekly divisions as the final night of the season gives our champions their own night in the spotlight.”