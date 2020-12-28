Star Speedway releases 2021 schedule

EPPING, NH (WWLP) – Star Speedway has released their schedule for the 2021 season.

The Spring Swap Meet will take place on Saturday, April 17. The Bunny Brawl will begin the 2021 racing season at Star on Saturday, April 24 featuring the MLM Fast 40 for the Street Stocks, Classic Lites, Slingshots and Enduro races.

On Saturday, May 1, it will be the 350 Supers, Late Models, Six Shooters, and the Pure Stocks. The Granite State Pro Stock Series will come to Star on Saturday, May 8 for a 100 lap race along with the NEMA Lites, NELCAR Legends, Pure Stocks, and Slingshots. The Bob Webber, Sr Memorial race for the 350 Supers will take place on Saturday, May 15 along with the Street Stocks, Classic Lites, Pure Stocks, and Six Shooters. The Tri Track Open Modified Series will make a return to Star Speedway on Saturday, May 22 for The Prelude to the SBM X. The MLM Fast 40 for the Street Stocks will be apart of the program along with the Late Models, Six Shooters, and Slingshots.

The North East Mini Stock Tour will come to Star on Saturday, June 5 along with the 350 Supers, Street Stocks, Classic Lites, and Six Shooters. The 350 Supers will have the Jen Garland Memorial race on Saturday, June 19 along with the Late Models, Street Stocks, Pure Stocks, and Slingshots. Wild and Whacky Wednesday will take place on Wednesday, June 23 that will feature Four-Cylinder Enduros and Six/Eight Cylinder Enduros along with the Six Shooters. The 350 Supers will have the Krupski Cup race on Saturday, June 26 along with the MLM Fast 40 for the Street Stocks, Six Shooters, Slingshots, and the Pure Stocks.

The Late Models will have a 75 lap race along with the Freedom 100 Enduro Series 4-Cylinder race on Saturday, July 3. The other divisions that will be racing that night will be the Street Stocks, Slingshots, and Pure Stocks. On Saturday, July 10, it will be the Don/Aline Coster Memorial for the Slingshots as they will race 35 laps along with the Late Models, 350 Supers, Slingshots, Street Stocks, and Pure Stocks. The Tri Track Open Modified Series will make their second trip of the season to Star Speedway for the SBM X as they will race 125 laps on Saturday, July 24 along with the Marco Turcotte Memorial for the 350 Supers, Slingshots, Six Shooters, and Pure Stocks.

Wild and Whacky Wednesday makes a return on Wednesday, August 4 with the Four-Cylinder Enduros, and Six-Cylinder/Eight-Cylinder Enduros along with the Slingshots and Spectator Drags. On Saturday, August 7, the NELCAR Legends will have their National Qualifier along with the EXIT Realty Pro Truck Series, North East Mini Stock Tour, MLM Fast 40 for the Street Stocks, and The Enduro Series will have their 50 lap races for the Four-Cylinder, and Six-Cylinder/Eight-Cylinder divisions. The 350 Supers will have the Jim Belifore Memorial race on Saturday, August 14 along with Late Models, Street Stocks, Pure Stocks, and Slingshots. The Late Models will have a 100 lap race on Saturday, August 21 along with the Street Stocks, Six Shooters, and Pure Stocks.

The Championship races for the 350 Supers and Late Models will take place on Saturday, September 11. The other divisions that will be apart of the program will be the Street Stocks, Slingshots, Six Shooters, and Pure Stocks.

The Star Classic Weekend will take place on Friday, September 17, through Sunday, September 19. On Friday, September 17, it will be the Vynorius 100 for the Granite State Pro Stock Series along with the EXIT Realty Pro Truck Series, Classic Lites, Street Stocks, and Six Shooters. On Saturday, September 18, it will be the ISMA Supermodifieds as they will race 125 laps, the Dennis McKennedy Memorial for the 350 Supers, NEMA Midgets, NEMA Lites, and the NELCAR Legends, On Sunday, September 19, the Modified Racing Series will have a 100 lap race along with the Late Models, Slingshots, and Pure Stocks.

The Four-Cylinder Nationals for the North East Mini Stock Tour will take place on Saturday, September 26 along with championship races for the Street Stocks, Slingshots, Pure Stocks, and Six Shooters.

The Howler weekend will take place on Saturday, October 23, and Sunday, October 24. On Saturday, it will be the Pre-Howler featuring a 50 lap race for the Street Stocks, Liz Paradise Memorial for the Six Shooters as they will race 35 laps, Pure Stocks, and Slingshots. On Sunday, it will be the Howler featuring a 125 lap Four-Cylinder Enduro race a 100 lap V6 Enduro Race along with a 75 lap Grand Enduro Race, a 40 lap Ladies Enduro, and more.

The Fall Swap Meet will take place on Saturday, October 30, and Sunday, October 31.