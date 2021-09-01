Stephen Kopcik wins his third race of the season in the SK Modifieds at Stafford

STAFFORD SPRINGS, Conn. (WWLP) – Stephen Kopcik took the lead on lap 27 to win his third SK Modified race of the season. Kopcik was in fourth on lap 13. After a caution on lap 13, Kopcik would be in third on the restart and continue to move his way up to the front. Kopcik was in second at lap 20 and moved into the lead at lap 27 and was able to win the 40 lap SK Modified race.

Kopcik talked about the win to 22News, “It was good. Marcello had a good car. They’re working hard. Didn’t mean to get into him there but I thought I was good on the bottom. Maybe I wasn’t. We had a good car all night. We started in 10th and picked off a couple in that first green flag run. I knew we had a car to win. I took care of it.”

Teddy Hodgdon finished in second. He talked about his race to 22News, “We started off pretty tight in the race. It just came to us. The middle stint of the race. We were really good and I wish we would’ve gotten one less caution. The heat cycles killed us. We were good for the first two cycles but after that, we were just really loose on the restarts for like two or three laps. Just to be able to hold off the best guys in the division and fight with them for once this year It’s really nice. My team deserves it. They’re the best crew in the world. Always cranking and tuning on this thing. They’re the backbone of the team.”

Todd Owen finished in third. He talked about his win to 22News, “Just had to be patient. Early on, the lanes just weren’t opening up. It’s easy to get yourself frustrated. I knew we had a great car. I knew eventually the lanes were gonna open up. In the end, we had a couple of cautions that kind of helped us out. Got to stay in the big picture game.”

Dan Wesson out of Monson finished in 12th and Dylan Kopec out of Feeding Hills finished in 16th.

Michael Bennett beat Andrew Molleur to the line to win his fifth race of the season in the 30 lap Late Model race. Adam Gray out of Granby finished in third. Tom Fearn out of East Longmeadow finished in seventh. Belchertown’s Chris Buffone was making his Late Model debut at Stafford and finished in eighth. Duane Provost out of Palmer finished in 14th and Andrew Durand out of Chicopee finished in 16th.

Anthony Bello won the 20 lap SK Lights race. Alina Bryden out of West Springfield finished in 12th.

Gary Patnode won the 20 lap Limited Late Models race. Alexandra Fearn out of East Longmeadow finished in fourth.

Chris Meyer won the 20 lap Street Stock race. Bill Cote out of Belchertown finished in 16th. Christopher Phelps out of New Salem finished in 22nd and Brandon Michael out of Granville finished in 25th.

Stafford Speedway will be back in action this Friday night.