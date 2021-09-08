Stewart Friesen having a busy season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and the Big Block Modifieds

WEST LEBANON, NY (WWLP) – Stewart Friesen has had a busy 2021 season racing in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series along with the Big Block Modifieds. Friesen was busy on Labor Day weekend as he began racing last Thursday at Orange County Fair Speedway in Middletown, NY. After that race on Thursday, he headed to Utica-Rome Speedway and won the 30 lap Big Block Modified feature on Friday.

Stewart Friesen (Photo Courtesy of Dick Ayers)

Friesen raced in the MR. DIRT Track USA 101 Super DIRTcar Series event at Lebanon Valley Speedway and finished in third in the event. He raced in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina on Sunday afternoon where he finished in third. On Sunday he headed back to Utica-Rome Speedway to race in a 100 lap Big Block Modified event on Sunday night but the event was moved to Monday due to weather. He won the 100 lap race at Utica Rome on Monday night along with the Thunder on Thruway Championship.

On Saturday at Lebanon Valley Speedway, Friesen talked to 22News about the busy weekend he had but also how much tons of fun he’s having.

“It’s been a pretty crazy summer. Fortunate to have a great partner like Halmar International behind it to let us race all different stuff. Its a big game season now. You know big races. A lot of stuff going on,” Friesen said.

We’ve seen many different NASCAR drivers go back to grassroots racing. We’ve seen Ryan Preece run the modifieds many times this season. Friesen told 22News that it’s big for NASCAR drivers to support grassroots racing.

“It helps me with my skillset. I am a dirt modified guy. It’s where I make apart of my living. I need to run these races to put food on the table. It’s offset the truck schedule as well. It helps the more you race the better I feel I get better in shape,” Friesen said.

One big race Friesen is looking forward to is the NAPA Auto Parts Super Dirt Week up at Oswego Speedway that will take place in October along with the Speed Showcase 200 at Port Royal Speedway and the Eastern States 200 at Orange County Fair Speedway.

The next race for the Super DIRTcar Series will be the Cavalcade Cup this weekend at Weedsport Speedway featuring a doubleheader on Saturday with a 60 lap race that will pay the winner $7,500 and on Sunday will be a 100 lap race will pay the winner $10,000.

The next race for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will be next Thursday at Bristol Motor Speedway.