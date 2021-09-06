Sunoco Modified Triple Crown to take place at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park

THOMPSON, CT (WWLP) – ACT and PASS officials announced on Wednesday the Sunoco Modifieds will be doing a Triple Crown at the 59th annual Sunoco World Series of Racing at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park that will take place on Friday, October 8 through Sunday, October 10.

The Sunoco Modifieds will have practice, qualifying, and a race on Sunoco World Series Friday, Twisted Tea Saturday, and Sunoco World Series Sunday. These three races will count towards the points battle for the 2021 Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park Sunoco Modified championship. The Triple Crown for the Sunoco Modifieds will replace the lost races from August 11 and the upcoming event on Wednesday, September 15 at the 5/8 mile oval due to the national tire shortage.

“We wanted to do something for the Sunoco Modified division and its fans,” ACT managing partner Cris Michaud said in a news release.

“The tire shortage has affected tracks and series throughout the country. In our region, the SK Modifieds were who got the short end. Thankfully, it looks like there will be plenty of tires available by early October. It created a great opportunity for a Sunoco Modified mini-series to end their season on a high note.”

The 59th annual Sunoco World Series of Racing will take place on Friday, October 8, through Sunday, October 10 with the return of the Thompson 300 for the Outlaw Open Modified Series that will pay the winner $20,000. Other divisions that have been confirmed for this event include the ACT Tour Late Models, PASS Super Late Models, local track divisions, and the 8-Cylinder Street Stock Open. The full division lineup for the 59th annual Sunoco World Series of Racing will be announced in the near future.

Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park will be back in action with Tripoint Shown 75 presented by Twisted Tea for the Outlaw Open Modified Series on Wednesday, September 15.