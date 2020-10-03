Sunoco returns as presenting sponsor at the 58th annual World Series of Racing at Thompson

The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will have their season finale at Thompson (Matthew Wiernasz Photo)

THOMPSON, CT (WWLP)- The American Canadian Tour along with the Pro All Star Series announced on Monday, Sunoco will return as the presenting sponsor for the 58th annual World Series of Racing that is coming up on Friday-Sunday, October 9-11 at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park.

Additional sponsorship from Budweiser and Boston Beer Company will be sponsoring some of the divisions at the event. There will be a total of 19 divisions featuring the season finale for the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour.

Sunoco has been a presenting sponsor of the prestigious event for years.

Budweiser will sponsor the 75 lap Modified Open on Saturday, October 10. The winner of the Modified Open will go home with $5,000. Feeding Hills driver Jeff Gallup has entered for the event. Budweiser is a long time supporting partner at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park.

The Boston Beer Company will sponsor three of the division races on Sunoco World Series of Racing weekend. The Limited Sportsmen will be the Samuel Adams Limited Sportsman and the SK Lights will the Twisted Tea SK Lights. Truly Hard Seltzer will sponsor the NEMA Lites.

Budweiser and Boston Beer Company products will be available at the concession area. Sunoco Race Fuel will be available in the paddock area.

“We’re excited to have Sunoco, Budweiser, and Boston Beer Company as World Series partners,” ACT managing partner Cris Michaud said in a news release “Support from companies like these is part of what makes it possible for us to go to the race track. We encourage all of our fans and teams to let them know they appreciate their involvement with auto racing

The 58th annual Sunoco World Series of Speedway Racing will feature 19 divisions of racing featuring the season finale for the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour. Other divisions included are the Pro All Star Series Super Late Models, ISMA Supermodifieds, 350 Supermodified Open, ACT Late Model Open, NEMA Midgets, and more.