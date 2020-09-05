TC 13 Shootout to happen at Stafford Motor Speedway next Friday

STAFFORD SPRINGS, Conn. (WWLP) – The TC 13 Shootout will take place next Friday at Stafford Motor Speedway.

The race will be in honor of Ted Christopher. Christopher is the all-time winning driver at Stafford Motor Speedway as he won a total of 131 races that includes 109 in the SK Modified division. Christopher passed away in a plane crash in 2017. The race started back in 2018 as Wilbraham’s Glen Reen took down the win in the event and Keith Rocco won the event last season.

“When Teddy passed away we wanted to incorporate a race into our schedule that would pay tribute to him and how dominant he was here at Stafford,” said Stafford Speedway VP/CFO Lisa Arute in a news release.

“A race with short laps for big money is exactly the type of race that Teddy would be hyped up for and thanks to all of our amazing partners, we’re able to once again pay tribute to Teddy, who was the king of Stafford. It should be another exciting night of open wheel racing and we can’t wait to see who will win the race this year.”

The purse for the event is over $4,400 dollars with contributions from Justin and Tabitha Manafort, Greg and Venetta Narducci from the Florida Connection, Big Haus USA Racing Products, Gaston Racing Enterprises, LifeCare Family Chiropractic, Tri-Track Open Modified Series, as well as many anonymous donors. People can still contribute money to the shootout. The winner of the event will go home with $1,313 dollars.

The top 13 finishers of the SK Modified race next Friday will race in the TC 13.