Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park announces initial line up for World Series of Racing

THOMPSON, Conn. (WWLP) – The American Canadian Tour along with the Pro All Star Series and Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park announced on Tuesday an initial line up for the 58th annual World Series of Racing coming up on Friday through Sunday, October 9 and 11.

The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will be apart of the weekend for a 150 lap race. The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour has always been apart of the World Series since the inaugural season in 1985. There will also be plenty of other open-wheel divisions throughout this prestigious weekend.

There will be a Tour-Type Modified Open along with a 350 Supermodifieds and the Sunoco Modifieds and SK Lights. There will be a non-point race for the ACT style Late Models where the Thompson Late Model drivers can race in as the Late Model division runs under the ACT rules The Limited Sportsman and Mini Stocks which are part of Thompson’s track divisions will be apart of the weekend.

The Pro All Star Series Super Late Models make a return to the 5/8 mile oval. They were apart of the Icebreaker for three years and will get to race in their first World Series of Racing weekend. The other divisions joining the race weekend program will be the EXIT Realty Pro Truck Series, North East Mini Stock Tour and the STAR Antique Modifieds, and Sportsman. There will be Open Events for the Vintage Modifeds and 8-Cylinder Street Stocks.

There could be additional races added onto the weekend. The SK Lights have also been added to the Thompson 150 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour event on Wednesday, September 2.

There will be a practice next Wednesday, August 19. More information will be out later this week. Tickets can be purchased online for the Thompson 150 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race that will be held on September 2.