Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park joins New England Late Model Challenge Cup

WATERBURY, VT (WWLP) – The American Canadian Tour and Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park officials announced on Monday Thompson’s Late Model division will be joining the New England Late Model Challenge Cup presented by American Racer.

Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park becomes the fifth track to join the New England Late Model Challenge Cup as Thunder Road Speedbowl in Vermont, Seekonk Speedway in Massachusetts along with Star Speedway, and White Mountain Motorsports Park in New Hampshire have joined this program.

These five tracks Late Model division runs the ACT (American Canadian Tour) Late Model rules. Scheduled Late Model races at these Weekly Tracks will be eligible for points for the Challenge Cup. There will be a special points system with driver’s feature finishes along with the car counts in the events that will have bonus points for wins and how many cars passed. The best 10 races from the drivers that have registered for the New England Late Model Cup Challenge.

Posted awards will be $10,000 dollars with the champion being guaranteed $3,000 dollars.The total payout will increase when drivers register for the New England Late Model Challenge Cup. Driver Registration Fees will be added to the point fund.

“Adding Thompson Speedway to the Challenge Cup is a good thing for everyone,” ACT managing partner Cris Michaud said in a news release. “Having another track provides more opportunities for all weekly drivers involved to chase the championship. This is especially true for southern New England drivers now that another track in their area has joined. It also means more potential rewards for weekly competitors who join, which is the reason this program was created.

“Most importantly, having five tracks now in the Challenge Cup shows the belief this region has for the weekly Late Model program,” Michaud continued. “Each track uses the ACT Late Model rules, and together, they’re making a commitment to the weekly racer who makes ACT what it is. We’re looking forward to a great season for everyone involved.”

Drivers have until Friday, April 24 to register for the program. If drivers register before Monday. March 2, two drivers will have the chance to win two free American Racer Tires.