Three races added to Full Throttle Weekend at NHMS

LOUDON, NH (WWLP) – New Hampshire Motor Speedway announced on Tuesday three more races have been added for the Full Throttle Weekend coming up on Friday-Saturday September 11-12, 2020.
The American Canadian Tour Late Models will crown their 2020 champion at the Magic Mile with a 75 lap race on Saturday September 12. The race will start at 4 p.m. It will be the first time since 2017 since the American Canadian Tour has raced at NHMS.
The Granite State Legends will have two races on that weekend and crown champions with a race on the road course on Friday, September 11 at 5 p.m. and 30 lap Oval race on Saturday morning September 12 at 10:30 a.m.
The Musket 200 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour 200 lap event will go off at 12:05 p.m. The 125 lap season finale for the ARCA Menards Series East will go off at 2:30 p.m where a champion will be crowned.
“New England race fans spoke, and we listened,” said David McGrath, executive vice president and general manager of New Hampshire Motor Speedway in a news release. “Full Throttle Fall Weekend is now bigger and better with five heart-pounding short track races in two days. They won’t want to miss this high energy, thrilling race lineup!”
New Hampshire Motor Speedway will have the inaugural Northeast Classic next spring on Friday and Saturday, April 17 and 18 featuring the American Canadian Tour Late Models along with the PASS Super Late Models, Open comp Modified race and 8 cylinder Street Stocks. The Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series weekend will return on Friday-Sunday, July 17-19 along with the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour.