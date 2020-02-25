Three Racing Series added to The Flat Track at NHMS

LOUDON, NH (WWLP) – New Hampshire Motor Speedway announced on Tuesday three more divisions of racing will be added to The Flat Track coming up this season that will feature the Granite State Mini Sprints, SCONE (Sprint Cars of New England ) and the King of Dirt Crate Modifieds.

“We are excited to enhance our major event weekends by adding more racing for our fans,” said David McGrath, executive vice president and general manager of New Hampshire Motor Speedway in a news release. “Last year’s events at The Flat Track were a lot of fun, and we’re looking forward to even more fun in the dirt this summer.”

Motorcycle Week at New Hampshire Motor Speedway will feature the AMA Flat Track Motorcycles on Saturday, June 13. The Granite State Mini Sprints will make their debut on the Flat Track on Saturday, June 20 for 20 lap races along with SCONE (Sprint Cars of New England) for a 30 lap feature event.

The second annual Friday Night Dirt Duels presented by New England Racing Fuel on Friday, July 17 that will kick off the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 NASCAR Cup Series Weekend. The Friday Night Dirt Duels will feature the Granite State Legends Cars along with the USAC DMA Midgets and the Granite State Mini Sprints. The full weekend will feature the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 NASCAR Cup Series event along with the NASCAR Xfinity Series and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour.

The third annual Full Throttle Fall Weekend on Friday night, September 11 on The Flat Track will feature the debut of the King of Dirt Crate Modifieds for a 40 lap feature event. along with the USAC DMA Midgets and SCONE. The full weekend of racing will feature the Musket 200 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour event along with championship races for the ARCA Menard Series East that will race 125 laps, the American Canadian Tour Late Models, and the Granite State Legends cars.

The Flat Track will see some improvements for the 2020 season that will see added banking and 10 feet of width in the corners and approximately 2,000 yards of natural surface clay from Devils Bowl Speedway in Vermont.