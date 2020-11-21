Thunder Road Speedbowl releases 2021 schedule

BARRE, VT (WWLP) – Thunder Road Speedbowl announced their 2021 schedule on Tuesday afternoon. The track that is known as “The Nation of Excitement” will have a 19 race schedule in 2021 that will start in mid-May and end in early October. The 62nd season will begin on Saturday, May 15, and Sunday, May 16. The annual car Thunder Road car show is tentatively scheduled for May 15 at 9:00 a.m. will also depend on health and safety guidelines in the state of Vermont. Practice for all divisions will be held later that afternoon.

The 23rd annual Community Bank N.A. 150 for the American Canadian Tour Late Models will take place on Sunday, May 16. The Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers, along with the rk Miles Street Stocks will also be apart of the program as well as the Burnett Scrap Metal Road Warriors. Race time begins at 1:30 p.m.

The Mekkelsen RV Memorial Day Classic makes a return on Sunday, May 30. The Maplewood/Irving Oil Late Models will start their “King of The Road” championship run with a 125 lap race. The Lenny Shoe’s & Apparel Flying Tigers will also have the Myers Container Services Triple Crown Event as they will race 100 laps. Race time will begin at 1:30 p.m

Weekly Racing at Thunder Road will begin on Friday, June 11 as they will move to Thursday nights beginning on June 17 and concluding on Thursday, August 26. The 42nd annual Vermont Governor’s Cup 150 for the Late Models will take place on Thursday, July 15. The 37th annual Bolduc Metal Recycling Enduro 200 will take place on Sunday, August 1.

The 2021 racing season at Thunder Road will conclude with three special events beginning with the 43rd annual Optical Expressions Berlin Labor Day Classic 200 on Sunday, September 5 featuring the American Canadian Tour Late Models. The Barre Granite Association Championship Night for all the divisions at Thunder Road will be held on Friday night, September 17.

One of most the prestigious events in Short Track Racing makes a return as the Vermont Milk Bowl will take place on Friday, October 1, through Sunday, October 3. On Friday, October 1, it will be the PASS (Pro All Star Series) Super Late Models Prelude to the Milk Bowl 150 along with the North East Mini Stock Tour. On Saturday, October 2, it will be Booth Bros/H.P. Hood Milk Bowl Qualifying Day and on Sunday, October 3, it will be the 59th annual Vermont Milk Bowl presented by Northfield Savings Bank.

The 2021 schedule is subject to change at Thunder Road Speedbowl due to the COVID-19 pandemic at the local, regional and national levels. You can check out the full 2021 Thunder Road Speedbowl schedule at www.thunderroad.vt/schedule. Season pass information for the 2021 season will be announced in the near future. Attendance limitations and spectator guidelines for the 2021 season are unknown