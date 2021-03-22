Ticket pricing and event schedule announced for the inaugural Northeast Classic at NHMS

The Modifieds will be apart of the inaugural Northeast Classic at NHMS (Matthew Wiernasz Photo)

LOUDON, NH (WWLP) – ACT and PASS officials announced last Wednesday the event schedule along with the ticket pricing for the inaugural Northeast Classic that will take place at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Friday, April 16 and, Saturday, April 17.

The event will feature the PASS Super Late Models, ACT Tour Late Models, Modifieds, Street Stock Open, North East Mini Stock Tour, and the EXIT Realty Pro Truck Series.

Fans will not be allowed in the main grandstands for the optional practice on Friday, April 16. General Admission Tickets for the event on Saturday, April 17 for adults will be $30 and Kids 12 and under will be $10. A two-day pit pass will be $75 and a one-day pit pass for Saturday will be $50.

Camping is also available for the event as there are options. There will be camping spots available in Lot 5 for the weekend for $75. Parking will be available on Thursday, April 15 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. and on Friday, April 16 from 12:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

Camping will also be available in the infield for $150. You must have a pit pass for the weekend to camp in the infield. Parking for camping in the infield will be available on Thursday, April 15 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and on Friday, April 16 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Parking for camping in the infield will not be available until 4:00 p.m. on Friday, April 16, due to race traffic. Camping registration must be mailed to the ACT Tour office.

The pits will open on Friday, April 16, at 8:00 a.m. with practice beginning at 11:00 a.m. and going until 5:00 p.m. On Saturday, April 17, the pit gates will open at 7:00 a.m. with practice beginning at 9:00 a.m. Qualifying will begin at 11:00 a.m. with features set to begin at 1:30 p.m