Todd Owen wins first SK Modified race of the season at Stafford

STAFFORD SPRINGS, Conn. (WWLP) – Todd Owen took down the win in the 40 lap SK Modified race at Stafford Motor Speedway on Friday night.

Hatfield’s Tyler Leary led the field to the green. Leary would lead the first three laps of the event as Hampden’s Mikey Flynn took the lead. The first caution of the event came out on lap 9 when Cory DiMatteo spun on the backstretch. Flynn would lead on the restart as Tony Membrino, Jr took the lead from Flynn on lap 13. The caution would return on lap 15 as David Arute spun between turns 3 and 4.

Owen would take the lead from Membrino, Jr on the restart. The caution came out on lap 22 as Matt Vassar spun. Mike Christopher, Jr was sent to the rear of the field for contact with Vassar. Owen would lead on the restart as Andrew Molleur would now be in second along with Membrino, Jr racing in third. Keith Rocco in fourth and Chase Dowling rounding out the five. Marcello Rufrano brought the caution back out on lap 25 as he spun on the backstretch.

Owen would lead on the restart. Rocco would move into third place with two laps remaining. Owen would go on to win his first race of the season. Andrew Molleur finished in second. Keith Rocco finished in third.

Glen Reen out of Wilbraham finished in 10th. Tyler Leary out of Hatfield finished in 20th and John Catania out of Agawam finished in 22nd.

Stafford Motor Speedway will be back racing this Friday night.