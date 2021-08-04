Todd Owen wins his first race of the year in the SK Modifieds at Stafford

STAFFORD SPRINGS, Conn. (WWLP) – Todd Owen out of Somers, CT took down the win in the 40 lap SK Modified race on Friday evening at Stafford.

Owen would be in the lead on the restart after a caution on lap 36 for Tyler Hines and Stephen Kopcik. Chase Dowling took the lead on the restart from Owen. Owen came back and took the lead on the inside from Dowling with two laps remaining and win his first SK Modified race of the season

Owen talked about the win to 22News, “Just a perfect night. Cars fell into my side and able to prevail.”

Chase Dowling finished in second. Mike Christopher, Jr finished in third. Andrew Molleur finished in fourth and Matt Vassar rounded out the top five.

Stafford Speedway will be back in action on Friday with the GAF Roofing 150 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race along with the five Stafford weekly divisions.