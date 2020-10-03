Touring Series making their way for the 58th annual Sunoco World Series of Racing at Thompson

The Pro All Star Series will be apart of the 58th annual Sunoco World Series of Racing (Matthew Wiernasz Photo)

THOMPSON, Conn. (WWLP) – The 58th annual Sunoco World Series of Racing at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park on Friday-Sunday October 9-11. There will be 19 divisions of racing including many touring series from around the region,

The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will close out their 2020 season with the Sunoco World Series 150. It will be their ninth race of the season as they visited the 5/8 mile oval back in early September. Ron Silk took down the win in the Thompson 150. Justin Bonsignore will head into Thompson with a 27 point lead over Doug Coby.

On Friday night, STAR (Senior Tour Auto Racers) will kickoff the weekend with a Modified and Late Model race where fans will be able to take a trip down memory lane. The Open Vintage Modifieds will also be apart of the event. The Thompson Mini Stocks and Open Street Stocks will also be apart of the event.

On Saturday night, fans will have a chance to see the EXIT Realty Pro Truck Series. The series will head to Lee USA Speedway this weeekend for their annual Oktoberfest before making the trip to the Connecticut 5/8 mile oval. It will be their second to last race of the season as they close out their 2020 season at Claremont Motorsports Park in New Hampshire.

The North East Mini Stock Tour will close out their 2020 season with a 20 lap race. The series has had races at Riverside Speedway, Star Speedway, and White Mountain Motorsports Park in New Hampshire and Oxford Plains Speedway in Maine.

The Pro 4 Modifieds make a return to the Sunoco World Series of Racing the Harry Kourafas Memorial. The race on Saturday will be 22 laps.

The NEMA Midgets and Truly NEMA Lites will be apart of the weekend. The NEMA Midgets will have a 25 lap race on Saturday and the Truly NEMA Lites will race 25 laps on Sunday.

On Sunday, the ISMA Supermodifieds will close out their 2020 season with a 50 lap race. Jon McKennedy is the defending winner of the event. The last ISMA race was the Star Classic at Star Speedway in Epping, NH. McKennedy took down his third ISMA Star Classic. It will be the 45th time ISMA has visited Thompson.

The Pro All Star Series Super Late Models will be apart of the Sunoco World Series of Racing for the first time. The series has ran at the Icebreaker for three years at Thompson as DJ Shaw took down the win the last time series visited the 5/8 mile oval in April 2019. It will be the second to last race of the season for the Pro All Star Series as they will crown their 2020 champion at Oxford Plains Speedway in Maine. PASS will race 75 laps at Thompson.

The 58th annual Sunoco World Series of Racing will take place at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park on Friday-Sunday, October 9-11.