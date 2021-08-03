Travis Hydar wins the Street Stock race at Stafford

STAFFORD SPRINGS, Conn. (WWLP) – Travis Hydar took down the win in the 20 lap Street Stock race. Jeremy Washburn led the opening lap of the race but the caution came out on lap 1 as Travis Downey spun as several other cars would be involved including Tyler Trott, Bill Cote, Christopher Danielczuk, Bobby Stirk, III, and John Orsini.

Hydar would make a three-wide move for the lead On lap 4, the caution would return as John Orsini spun and Nick Bedniak would be collected. Hydar would take the lead on the restart. The green flag came back out but the caution returned as Christopher Phelps spun in turn 3. Hydar would continue to lead on the restart. Frank L’Etoile, Jr would try to contend with Hydar for the win but Hydar was able to win the 20 lap Street Stock race.

Frank L’Etoile, Jr finished in second. Chris Meyer finished in third. Adrien Paradis, III finished in fourth and Bert Ouellette rounded out the top five. Johnny Walker out of Agawam finished in seventh. Christopher Phelps out of New Salem finished in 18th and Bill Cote out of Belchertown finished in 27th.

Stafford Speedway will be back in action this Friday night for the GAF Roofing 150 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour along with the five Stafford weekly divisions.