Tri-Track Modified Series racing at Monadnock July 4th

WINCHESTER, NH (WWLP) Tri-Track Modified Racing Series officials announced on Tuesday their opening race of the 2020 season will take place at Monadnock Speedway on Saturday night July 4th. The race will be 100 laps.

The series was going to kickoff their season back on May 2 but due to COVID-19, the event had to be postponed. The event was then postponed to May 9 but then had to be rescheduled and after a two month wait. The Tri-Track Modifieds will get their season rolling.

“It’s been a long wait to get the season rolling and we’re so happy we are getting back to the track,” Wayne Darling, Managing Partner of the Tri Track Open Modified Series, said in a news release. “We are expecting a stout entry list for this event and look forward to getting our season back on track, while making sure we keep everyone safe.”

Tri-Track teams that enter the event at Monadnock can bring up to 10 crew members per car that includes the owner and driver for the race. Officials from the series will be wearing face coverings. Social distancing practices will take place. Face coverings are highly recommended for the event and teams will be asked to not to go into another teams pit stall to avoid large groups of more than 10 people.

The race will have a fan limit of 50 percent capacity. According to Monadnock’s Facebook Page, the other divisions that will be racing that night will be the NHSTRA Modifieds, Late Model Sportsman, Street Stocks, Mini Stocks, and the EXIT Realty Pro Truck Series.

The fireworks display that takes place on July 4th will be moved to July 11th. The NHSTRA Battle of the Belt race for the Street Stocks will also be moved to July 11th and the NHSTRA Battle of The Belt for the Mini Stocks will be moved to July 18th.

The Tri-Track Modified schedule will remain the same as they will head to Star Speedway in New Hampshire on Saturday, July 25th followed by a race at Monadnock on Saturday, August 15th and then two races at Seekonk Speedway in Seekonk, MA on Wednesday August 26th and Saturday October 24th.

On Saturday July 4th, the pit gates will open at 9:00 a.m. practice will begin at noon and qualifying will start at 4:00 p.m. with feature races to follow after qualifying.