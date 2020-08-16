Tri-Track Open Modified Series to have season finale at Stafford

SEEKONK, Mass (WWLP) – Tri Track Open Modified Series and Stafford Motor Speedway officials announced on Saturday the season finale for the series will be held at the Connecticut half-mile oval on Saturday, October 24.

The season finale was going to be held at Seekonk Speedway but due to guidelines from the state of Massachusetts, series officials moved the season finale to Stafford.

The winner of the race at Stafford will go home with $10,000 as the total purse money will be $40,000. Stafford will be the fourth race of the season for the Tri Track Open Modified Series. Craig Lutz took down the win in the season opener at Monadnock on July 5.

Hirschman took down in the win at the second race of the season with the Tri-Track Open Modified Series at Star Speedway on Saturday, July 24. Sam Rameau took down the win in Tri Track Open Modified Series race on Saturday night at Monadnock.

“We have been really excited to make this announcement and bring the Tri Track Open Modified Series to another historic track in the region,” Wayne Darling, Managing Partner of the Tri Track Open Modified Series, said in a news release.

“We can’t thank the entire Arute family enough for working with us to make this happen. This is great for Modified racing,” Mark Arute, President of Stafford Motor Speedway, said in a news release. “The team at Tri Track shares the same passion for Modified racing that we have at Stafford and the craziness of 2020 has allowed this event to come together. It should be a great show for the fans and will be an event that ends this season on a positive note.”

The SK Lights and Street Stocks will be apart of the program. Further announcements will be made in the near future. There will be a 25% fan capacity for the event as tickets will be on sale at a later date.