Twisted Tea Open Modified 80 at Stafford Motor Speedway postponed

STAFFORD SPRINGS, Conn. (WWLP)- Stafford Motor Speedway officials announced on Tuesday the Twisted Tea Open Modified 80 that was scheduled for this Saturday has been postponed. There have been some changes made to the August schedule.

“Due to the NASCAR Modified Tour event scheduled on the same day we have decided to postpone the Twisted Tea Open 80 to a later date,” explained Stafford Speedway president Mark Arute in a news release.

“It’s very important to us to provide an excellent on track product for our fans and we felt that due to the scheduling conflict we would not be able to deliver that on Saturday. The Open Modifieds return next Friday, August 7th for a 100-lap event which should have a great field of cars.”

Fans that have purchased tickets to the Twisted Tea Open Modified 80 this Saturday are good for the NAPA Auto Parts Open Modified 100 next Friday. If fans cannot attend the event next Friday, they can call the speedway office.

There have been changes made to the program for August 21 and 22. The Lincoln Tech 80 Open Modified race has been moved to Friday, August 21, and will be run with the SK Modifieds and SK Lights.

The Call Before You Dig Pro Late Model 81 will remain on the same date Saturday, August 22 as the Late Models, Limited Late Models, and Street Stocks will be run as part of the program.

Stafford Motor Speedway will be back in action this Friday night.