Two-time Daytona 500 winner Michael Waltrip to race in the SRX Series

MOORESVILLE, NC (WWLP) – Two-time Daytona 500 winner Michael Waltrip will be joining the SRX Lineup. The announcement was made last Thursday. SRX was founded by three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Tony Stewart and former NASCAR Cup Series crew chief Ray Evernham.

The star-studded lineup will feature different drivers from all forms of racing including Bobby Labonte, Bill Elliott, Tony Stewart, Willy T. Ribbs, Tony Kanaan, Paul Tracy, Marco Andretti, Helio Castroneves, and Ernie Francis, Jr.

“This is an awesome opportunity and I’m genuinely excited to get back in a racecar,” said Waltrip in a news release, who owns 17 victories across NASCAR’s top-three national touring series, including the NASCAR All-Star Race. “I still love racing and I still want to compete. SRX is a great platform and all of us want to win. We might have gray hair and maybe even no hair, but when we put that helmet on and go race, the desire and talent is still there. You want to see a show? We’re gonna put on a show.”

The series will have a six-race schedule and it will begin at Stafford Motor Speedway on Saturday, June 12. The series will then head to two dirt tracks at Knoxville in Iowa and Eldora Speedway in Ohio on Saturday, June 19, and Saturday, June 26. The series will head to Lucas Oil Raceway that is near Indianapolis on Saturday, July 3 followed by Slinger Speedway in Wisconsin on Saturday, July 10. and close out their inaugural season at the historic Nashville Fairgrounds on Saturday, July 17.

“We all come from a short-track background. I mean, that’s where it all starts,” Waltrip said. “Aero doesn’t matter. You’ve got more horsepower than you can put to the ground. It’s all about what you do behind the wheel. As a driver, that’s all you want.”