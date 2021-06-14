Tyler Hines wins SK Modified race at Stafford

STAFFORD SPRINGS, Conn. (WWLP) – Tyler Hines took down the win in the 40 lap SK Modified race on Friday night at Stafford Speedway. Dylan Kopec brought out the first caution of the event as he spun in the grass in turn 1.

Doug Meservey, Jr would lead on the restart. Meservey, Jr would develop a lead as Andrew Molleur would start to catch Meservey, Jr. Tyler Hines would be in third. He tried to pass Molleur on lap 18 but Molleur was able to keep the lead. Hines took the lead from Molleur with 18 laps remaining. Noah Korner brought out the caution on lap 24 when he spun in turn two.

On the restart, Hines and Keith Rocco would be side by side. Matt Vassar spun on the frontstrech but would continue as the caution would not come out. The caution would come out with seven laps remaining for a spin by Fran Siana. After battling for the lead for 10 laps. Rocco and Hines would continue. The caution would come back out as David Arute and Noah Korner were at the backstretch wall. Hines took the lead on the restart with 14 laps remaining.

He would lead the final 14 laps and win his second race of the 2021 season.

Mikey Flynn out of Hampden finished in 12th and Dylan Kopec out of Feeding Hills finished in 14th.

Stafford Speedway will be back in action on Friday night.