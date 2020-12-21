USAC Dirt Midget Association releases 2021 schedule

Justin Sheridan-17, Floyd Billington-44 and Adam Whitney-12 race on the multi-groove track at Bear Ridge Speedway. (Photo: John DaDalt)

BRADFORD, VT (WWLP) – The USAC Dirt Midget Association released their 2021 schedule on Sunday. The schedule will feature 12 races with additional events that could be added.

The series will return to Bear Ridge Speedway for 10 races in 2021 that will begin on Saturday, May 8 and, go through Saturday, September 11. Seth Carlson won five races at Bear Ridge and the 2020 USAC DMA Midgets Championship.

The series will also head to Albany-Saratoga Speedway in Malta, NY on Friday, June 18 and, Friday, August 13.

There have been discussions with New Hampshire Motor Speedway to have a race at The Flat Track along with Londonderry Raceway in Londonderry, NH and, the new Victory Speedway at Orange County Fairgrounds in Middletown, NY.

Additional announcements could be made about these races at a later date.