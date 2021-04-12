Warwick’s Tom Carey, III makes it two in a row at the Icebreaker at Thompson

THOMPSON, Conn. (WWLP) – Warwick’s Tom Carey, III took down the win in the 40 lap Late Model race on Saturday night at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park.

Carey, III, and Derek Gluchacki would battle and swap the lead many times. Carey, III would extend the lead once there was a long green-flag run. Carey, III talked about his win to 22News.

“We had a really good piece from the time we unloaded. I knew once the 31 (Morgan) got on the outside of the 03 (Gluchacki). Those guys would be battling. I was in a pretty good spot there. Just trying to ride and save my stuff in case we had more shootouts at the end. We ended up running the last seven laps green. It was a successful night,” Carey, III said.

For Carey, III, he feels winning two wins in a row at the Icebreaker is awesome and is a great way to kick off the New England racing season.

“I see it as a crown jewel race in New England. To have two in a row is awesome. It’s a shame we couldn’t have one last year. It’s always nice to kick it off. We had awesome weather which is unusual. It was a good day. Everybody did an awesome job on my team,” Carey, III said.

The first ACT Tour Late Model points race will be this upcoming weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway for the inaugural Northeast Classic, Carey, III finished in the top five at the Full Throttle weekend last fall in the ACT Tour race. Carey, III told 22News how much he looks forward to getting back to New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

“I am always excited to get up there. I really like fast tracks. I am looking forward to it. We got a really good car. We’ve had really good speed with it the past five races we’ve run with it,” Carey, III said.

Anthony Bello took down the win in the 25 lap SK Lights race as he beat George Bessette, JR in a photo finish. Larry Barnett took down the win in the 25 lap Limited Sportsmen race.

The next event at the oval at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park will be on Wednesday, June 16 for the Nutmeg State 75 Outlaw Open Modified event.