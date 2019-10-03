Wayne Coury, Jr wins Late Model, East Longmeadow’s Tom Fearn wins championship at Stafford

STAFFORD SPRINGS, Conn. (WWLP) – Wayne Coury, Jr out of Milford, Conn took down the win in the 30 lap Late Model feature at the NAPA Auto Parts Fall Final at Stafford Motor Speedway on Sunday afternoon.

East Longmeadow’s Tom Fearn clinched the 2019 championship in the Late Model division back on the last Friday night race of the year two weeks ago.

Michael Bennett took the lead from Paul Varricchio on the opening lap of the event. The first caution came out on the first lap for a spin by Ed Ricard as he spun in turn four. On the restart, Bennett took the lead from Al Saunders. Ryan Fearn out of East Longmeadow moved into second by Saunders on lap five.



Andy Marchese brought out the next caution on lap seven as he spun in turns one and two and hit the wall. He was able to continue on in the race. Ryan Fearn went to pass Bennett for the lead but the caution came out on lap 12 for a couple of spins, in turn, one by Rob Dow and RJ Surdell.

Bennett led on the restart as Wayne Coury, Jr would come into second position. Scott Bouley brought out the caution on lap 18 for a spin in turn four. The field would complete one lap on the restart as Ryan Fearn spun in turns one and two.

Coury, Jr would contend for the lead in the closing laps of the event as he and Bennett made contact twice. Coury, Jr took the lead from Bennett with three laps remaining to go onto win the event.

Tyler Leary out of Hatfield finished in seventh. Ryan Fearn and Tom Fearn out of East Longmeadow finished in 13th and 14 and Greg DeMone out of Ludlow finished in 17th.

Stafford Motor Speedway will be back in action in 2020 with the NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler in April.