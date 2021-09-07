Wayne Coury, Jr wins the Paradiso Insurance Late Model 50 at Stafford Speedway

STAFFORD SPRINGS, Conn. (WWLP) – Wayne Coury, Jr out of Milford, CT took down the win in the Paradiso Insurance Late Model 50 on Friday evening at Stafford Speedway. Coury, Jr took the lead from Paul Arute on lap 20. Granby’s Adam Gray moved into second on lap 24 but Coury, Jr had a comfortable lead on lap 30.

Gray started to catch Coury, Jr in the closing laps of the 50 lap race but Coury, Jr was able to hold off Gray and win the 50 lap race. The 50 lap race went caution-free.

Coury, Jr talked about the win to 22News, “The race was everything that I could ask for. We started sixth. It’s usually pretty tough on the outside and the first few laps, it’s pretty easy to get freight trained by all the fast cars on the inside. I almost expected that to happen early in the race. Fortunate enough to get clear on lap 1 or 2 and this car was just super consistent, super easy to drive, better than I had most of the season. Pretty good timing for that and it goes green to checkered.”

Adam Gray out of Granby finished in second. He talked about his race to 22News, “We had a good run. That last few laps, I was rolling on Wayne (Coury, Jr) pretty good. I was watching him get a little bit loose and tried driving it in. Pushed up a little bit. Got on the throttle. Got a little sideways and just maintained.”

Tom Fearn out of East Longmeadow finished in fifth. Tyler Leary out of Hatfield finished in eighth. Josh Wood out Palmer finished in 11th and Duane Provost out of Palmer finished in 15th.

Stephen Kopcik took the lead from Todd Owen with five laps remaining in the 40 lap SK Modified race. Owen would challenge Kopcik during the last five laps but Kopcik was able to hold off Owen for his second win in a row and fourth win of the season.

Dan Wesson out of Monson finished in 11th. Dylan Kopec out of Feeding Hills finished in 18th and Geoff Nooney out of Southwick finished in 24th.

Brian Sullivan won the 20 lap SK Lights race. Geoff Boisjolie out of Montgomery finished in 11th and Alina Bryden out of West Springfield finished in 12th.

Matt Scappini won for the first time in the Limited Late Models. Alexandra Fearn out of East Longmeadow finished in third.

Frank L’Etoile, Jr took down the win in the 20 lap Street Stock race after spinning early in the race. L’Etoile, Jr took the lead on the final lap in turns 1 and 2 and won his fifth race of the season.

Brandon Michael out of Granville finished in sixth. Christopher Phelps out of New Salem finished in eighth and Bill Cote out of Belchertown finished in eighth.

Stafford Speedway will be back in action this Friday night for the TC 13 SK Shootout.