White Mountain Motorsports Park announces 2020 schedule

White Mountain Motorsports Park will host a 20-event schedule in 2020 with several major touring series plus special events for weekly divisions such as the Strictly Stock Mini’s. (Mark Alan Sumner photo)

NORTH WOODSTOCK, NH (WWLP) – White Mountain Motorsports Park announced its 2020 schedule on Tuesday. The opener will take place on Saturday night, May 9. The annual car show will take place at the track from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. and then open practice to follow.

The Pro All Star Series Super Late Models will make the first of three appearances. The first one will be held on Sunday, May 17 for the PASS 150 presented by 7-Eleven of Lincoln, NH with race time beginning at 1:30 p.m. The second race for the Pro All Star Series Super Late Models will be held on Saturday, July 18 beginning at 7 p.m. The third race will be held on Saturday, September 19 with the PASS Mods and Honey Badger Street Stocks.

For the first time since 2005, the Modified Racing Series will make a return to White Mountain Motorsports Park for a 100 lap race on Saturday, July 4. The North East Mini Stock Tour and Street Stock Showdown Series will race on Saturday, July 25. The Coca-Cola New Hampshire Governor’s Cup 150 will take place on Saturday night, August 1. The Midsummer 250 American Canadian Tour race will be held on Saturday night, August 8.

Champions for the track divisions will be crowned on Saturday night, September 26.