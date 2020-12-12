White Mountain Motorsports Park releases 2021 schedule

NORTH WOODSTOCK, NH (WWLP)- White Mountain Motorsports Park announced its 2021 schedule last Friday afternoon.

There will be an open practice on Saturday, April 24. The 29th annual season opener will take place on Saturday, May 8 that will feature the first round of the Jon Parks Tractor Triple Crown for the Flying Tigers. The full schedule is listed below:

The Strictly Stock Minis will have a special event on Saturday, May 22 as the NELCAR Legends will also be apart of the program.

The PASS Super Late Models will make their first appearance of the season at White Mountain Motorsports Park on Sunday, May 23.

The Late Model Spring Board 100 will take place on Memorial Day Weekend on Saturday, May 29.

The Spring Green 121 for the ACT Tour Late Models will take place on Saturday, June 12.

The North East Mini Stock Tour will make their first appearance of the season at White Mountain on Saturday, June 19.

The NELCAR Legends will make a return on Saturday, June 26.

On Saturday, July 3 will feature Twin 75’s for the Late Models and the Flying Tigers. It will also be round two of the Jon Parks Tractor Triple Crown for the Flying Tigers.

On Saturday, July 10, it will be the Midseason Championship that will feature double points for all divisions. The PASS Super Late Models will make a return on Saturday, July 17.

The Midsummer Classic 250 featuring the ACT Tour Late Models will take place on Saturday, July 31. The winner of the race will go home with $10,000.

On Saturday, August 14, it will be the Jon Parks Tractor final Triple Crown event for the Flying Tigers.

The New Hampshire Governor’s Cup 100 for the Late Models will take place on Saturday, August 21.

The Leaf Peepers 100 for the Late Models will take place on Labor Day Weekend on Saturday, September 4.

The North East Mini Stock Tour will have a race on Saturday, September 11 that will pay $1,000 to win.

The PASS Super Late Models will have a race on Saturday, September 18. The Late Models will also have their championship race on September 18.

The Fall Foliage 200 for the ACT Tour Late Models will take place on Saturday, September 25. It will also be championship night for the Flying Tigers, Strictly Stock Minis, and the Dwarf Cars.

( Mark Alan Sumner photo )

(Mark Alan Sumner photo)

The Monster Truck Throwdown will take place on Saturday, October 9 as it will be the final event of the 2021 season at White Mountain Motorsports Park.