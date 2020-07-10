White Mountain Motorsports Park to host NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour for second time in 2020

NORTH WOODSTOCK, NH (WWLP) – The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour made their debut at White Mountain Motorsports Park last Saturday and now they will make a second return for the White Mountain Showdown 200 on Saturday, August 1. Justin Bonsignore took down the win in the Independence Day 200 after holding off Matt Hirschman and Doug Coby in a green-white-checkered finish. Hirschman led 193 laps in the event.

“The last few weeks have been a whirlwind in the best way,” White Mountain Motorsports Park managing partner Cris Michaud said in a news release.

“In less than a month, we went from hoping that maybe the NASCAR Modifieds would come in 2021 to having two events in 2020. If the return visit is as good as the first one, the fans are in for a real treat.”

The Governor’s Cup 150 for the Foley Oil & Propane Late Models that was going to be held on Saturday, August 1 will be rescheduled to a later date. The Late Models will be apart of the program that evening with a 50 lap race. The Wells River Chevrolet Flying Tigers and 7-Eleven Dwarf Cars will also be apart of the event.

Online Ticket Sales for the event will begin this upcoming Monday, July 13.

The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will make a return to White Mountain Motorsports Park on August 1.