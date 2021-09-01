Wilbraham’s Tommy O’Sullivan makes it two in a row in the Street Stocks division

WINCHESTER, NH (WWLP) – Monadnock Speedway was back in action on Saturday night as the Street Stocks raced 50 laps for the second time in a row. Wilbraham’s Tommy O’Sullivan dominated the 50 lap Street Stock race by leading every lap and winning the Teddy Bear Pools & Spas Triple Crown. O’Sullivan talked about the win to 22News.

“Just luck of the draw. We still had a car capable of getting there but it was nice not to have to push real hard. I was able to set my own pace. I just made sure I got out one or two car lengths and tried to keep the pace at what I wanted. If they started to put the heat on me. I would’ve had to pick it up. Those guys are good. In the 50 laps in the beginning, I was going super super easy because I knew at the end, you’re not going to have much tire left,” O’Sullivan said.

Justin Beecher out of Billerica, MA finished in second and won the NHSTRA Battle Of The Belt championship. David Greenslit finished in third. Nate Wenzel out of Granby finished in sixth. Mike Radizuk out of Erving finished in eighth. Tim Wenzel out of Holyoke finished in 10th. Paul Smith out of Athol finished 13th. Chris Buffone out of Belchertown finished in 22nd and Scott Zilinski out of Erving finished in 23rd.

Nick Houle out of Granby would win his sixth race of the season in the Pure Stocks after taking the lead with 10 laps remaining in the 25 lap race. He would off challenges from J.D. Stockwell out of Turners Falls to win the race. Stockwell finished in second. James Zellman out of Greenfield finished in ninth. Doug Cameron out of Belchertown finished in 10th. Cory Lofland out of Granby finished in 13th.

Houle talked about the win to 22News, “Car was getting stupid loose and J.D. (Stockwell) was coming. I could feel him getting into me. He had the better car. Honestly, he should’ve won that race. That was his race to win. I held onto it and locked a low line. I knew he was there for sure. That kid is a wheelman.”

Justin Littlewood out of Orange won the 25 lap Late Model Sportsmen race. Dan Comeau out of Monson finished in 12th and Cole Littlewood out of Orange finished in 17th.

Gordon Farnum won his 10th race of the season in the Mini Stocks. Sunderland’s Jake Puchalski finished in fourth. Kevin McKnight out of Orange finished in sixth. Jeff Heath out of Chicopee finished in eighth and Jeff Asselin out of Granby finished in 10th.

Lucas Leone won the EXIT Realty Pro Truck Series race.

Monadnock Speedway will be back in action this Saturday as there are only three events remaining during the 2021 season.