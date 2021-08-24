Wilbraham’s Tommy O’Sullivan wins the Teddy Bear Pools & Spas 50 lap Street Stock race at Monadnock

WINCHESTER, NH (WWLP) – Wilbraham’s Tommy O’Sullivan came back to the front after an early race incident and won in the Teddy Bear Pools & Spas Street Stock 50 lap race on Saturday night at Monadnock Speedway. O’Sullivan took the lead from his nephew, Chris Buffone, at lap 38 and never looked back as he won the event.

O’Sullivan talked about the win to 22News, “It was pretty cool. The first incident there getting a flat that was probably on me. A little too early came in and put a tire on it. Didn’t know what I had. The first couple of laps, it was really loose and then I was able to make my way through the front. I’d figured Christopher (Buffone) was going to be the class of the field. It seemed like he was really free and once I got by him. I was kind of setting my own pace. The caution came out. Wasn’t as good. The caution comes out again was even worse and that last caution. I was just hanging on. Will take it and move on to the next one for next week and learned a little bit and see what we can do.”

Tommy O’Sullivan in victory lane (Photo courtesy of Chip Cormie)

Chris Buffone of Belchertown finished in second. He talked about his race to 22News and the battle for the lead with his uncle Tommy O’Sullivan, “There’s nobody else on the track I’d rather race. It was a ton of fun. I am obviously disappointed because I didn’t win. There’s nobody I’d rather finish second to. Nobody I want to beat more. A little competition in the shop. Tonight it was him.”

Scott Zilinski out of Erving finished in third as he led the most laps in the 50 lap race. He talked about his race to 22News, “It was great. I started tightening up a little bit. We made changes for qualifying. We didn’t qualify good at all. We just worked at it and worked at it. Did a bunch of changes. It just drove smooth through that whole thing and I felt it getting a little tight. Just a little more adjustment. I am happy because I was right with them guys at the end. I can’t explain how great it is to finish with them guys. It’s nice to come out and have a good run.”

Mike Radzuik out of Erving finished in fourth. He talked about his race to 22News, “I am super surprised. I started in the back. I’d figured I would. We’ve been running one set of tires all year so I wasn’t sure how tonight was gonna go. Moved slowly through the field. I was pretty shocked myself. I am happy with the finish. This might be my last race of the year. Not sure depending on the funds. I am happy with this finish overall.”

Nate Wenzel out of Granby finished in fifth after coming up from the back of the field. He talked about his race to 22News, “It happens. Sometimes you accidentally get into each other. It is what it is. The car was really good. Just at the end, I didn’t have enough right rear (tire) to get by the guys in front of me.”

Tim Wenzel out of Holyoke finished in 11th. Greg Williams out of Montague finished in 14th and Paul Smith out of Athol finished in 17th.

Matt Kimball took down the win in the 35 lap NHSTRA Modified race. Hatfield’s Tyler Leary finished in second. Geoff Rollins finished in third. Chicopee native Kimmy Rivet finished in seventh and Eric LeClair out of Easthampton finished in eighth.

Gordon Farnum took down the win in the 25 lap Mini Stock race. Louie Maher finished in second. Kevin Clayton finished in third. Jeff Asselin out of Granby finished in fourth. Jake Puchalski finished in fifth. Jeff Heath out of Chicopee finished in sixth and Kevin McKnight out of Orange finished in eighth.

Teagan Edson won the Young Guns race. Zach Zilinski out of Gill was second. Dominick Stafford out of Millers Falls was fourth.

Monadnock Speedway will be back in action this Saturday with the NHSTRA Battle of The Belt Championship for the Street Stocks along the final round of the Teddy Bear Pools & Spas Triple Crown event. Race time begins at 6:00 p.m.