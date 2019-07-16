Williams takes down 2nd Annual Bud Light Open Modified 80

STAFFORD SPRINGS, Conn. (WWLP) – Ronnie Williams took down the Bud Light Open Modified 80 at Stafford Motor Speedway on Friday night.

Todd Owen and Matt Galko led the field to the green. Galko led the first lap of the event. The first caution came out on lap 7. Owen took the lead from Galko on lap 14. The next caution would come out on lap 30 for a spin by Anthony Sesley. A bunch of teams came in and took two tires on their pit stops.

Galko took the lead on the restart as the next caution would come out on lap 41 as Dave Schneider was near the turn 3 wall. More teams came in and took tires and made adjustments. Todd Owen would resume the lead on the restart. Mark Bakaj and Dylan Kopec got together bringing out the caution on lap 45.

Owen took the lead on the restart as Matt Swanson moved into second. Ronnie Williams would take the lead from Owen on the inside on lap 57.

The final caution of the event came out on lap 75 for a spin by Dylan Kopec.

Williams would lead on the final restart. Swanson and Goodale touched wheels sending Goodale into the grass. Williams would go onto win the 80 lap race.

Williams talked about his win to 22News.

“I owe it all to these guys. They work their butts off and we only have three races with this car this year. We missed the first time came back Adam (Skowyra) did his homework. We had a really solid car in the second race just some misfortune. Come to this race we were looking forward to it. I am just happy we got the win,” said Williams.

Matt Swanson talked to 22News about his second-place finish.

“The final lap was great accept I was in second. That’s not where I wanted to be. I wanted to be in first,” said Swanson.

Swanson the Gary Casella team finished the car for Lee USA Speedway at 2 a.m. on Friday morning. and then it all started at 9 a.m. when they decided to come to Stafford after Lee rained out. Swanson couldn’t thank his team enough. The team unloaded the car 10 minutes before the heat race.

Swanson gave his thoughts on the racing with Eric Goodale.

“I mean the deal with Eric (Goodale) I can promise you it wasn’t intentional. That’s not how I race. That’s not how I liked to be race. I am not going to do it to someone and then expect to get it done back to me. It’s not how I am. Eric pulled up along side to me in victory lane and I told him I was sorry. I told him I got lose off the corner. He didn’t seem he wanted to believe me. Will go to the next race and we’re not here to make friends. If he wants to say I did it intentionally. He can say that all he wants. I know it was on accident. At the end of a race, you are loose. You don’t have much tire left,” said Swanson

Eric Goodale gave his thoughts on the final lap, “He’s just driving hard and driving over his head that’s what happened. Whacked me in the right front coming off (turn) two down the backstretch. He overcorrected it. Didn’t give me a chance to correct it. Aggravating we drove through the field. Gave us ourselves a chance to win there at the end and didn’t get a chance to race with Ronnie (Williams) there at the end. I just wanted to let him know I don’t like the way he drives.”

Keith Rocco finished in third. He told 22News that it was a good race for him, “We’ve been struggling a little bit. We needed a little bit longer of a run for the car to get going. It played into our favor at the end but then we had a yellow. Third place is good. We wanted to win but will take a third.”

Stephen Kopcik took down the win in the 40 lap SK Modified event. Glen Reen out of Wilbraham finished fifth in the event. Dan Wesson out of Monson finished in 10th and Tyler Leary out of Hatfield finished in 15th.

On Friday night was a special night as it was the TC 13 SK Shootout. Keith Rocco took down the win after a battle with Todd Owen for the lead on lap 10. Owen tried to make one last effort to get the win but Rocco was able to hold him off. Rocco talked about the special win to 22News.

“It was pretty prestigious. That’s probably one of the most special wins we got. It was a lot of fun racing. You can tell everyone was racing a little extra hard,” said Rocco.

Rocco said that there are so many memories he has with Ted Christopher. One of the best memories Rocco had was when the Coors Light 100 would take place for the SK Modifieds. Rocco believes that he and TC swapped the lead 13 times.

Mike Christopher, Jr told 22News that it meant to see his uncle honored in a race where he can compete in. There are a bunch things Mike Christopher, Jr misses about his uncle where he would hang out at his house, Tuesday night dinners every single week, and working at his shop.

Dan Avery has been racing for a long time. He told 22News what it means to honor Ted Christopher.

“It’s an awesome thing to do for a fallen hero, The King of Stafford Speedway and probably of SK Modified racing. It was an honor to be his friend for a lot of years. He treated me well throughout the years,” said Avery.

Glen Reen out of Wilbraham finished eighth and Dan Wesson finished 10th in the 13 lap Shootout.

Tom Fearn out of East Longmeadow took down the win in the 30 lap Late Model feature. Hatfield’s Tyler Leary led the first 19 laps of the event and Fearn was able to make a pass in turn 2 for the lead to go on to win the event. Adam Gray out of Granby would finish in second. Tyler Leary out of Hatfield finished in seventh. Ryan Fearn out of East Longmeadow finished in 11th. Greg DeMone out of Ludlow finished in 13th.

Bryan Narducci won the 20 lap SK Light feature. Mikey Flynn out of Hampden finished in third. Alina Bryden out of West Springfield finished in 20th.

East Longmeadow’s Alexandra Fearn took down the win in the 15 lap Limited Late Model feature on Friday night. She talked about her win to 22News.

“We started on the pole and I knew if we got a good start like we did last week. We would have a good chance of winning and we definitely pulled that off. Really can’t thank everyone enough,” said Fearn.

She is really excited to pull this victory off. Fearn moved to Connecticut this past weekend as she will start a new job in the next few weeks. Duane Provost out of Palmer finished in fourth and David Tefft out of Southampton finished fifth.

Zach Robinson took down the win in the 20 lap Street Stock race. Mike Hopkins out of Springfield finished in sixth.

Stafford Motor Speedway will be back in action this Friday.