Williams wins fifth SK Modified race of the season at Stafford

STAFFORD SPRINGS, Conn. (WWLP) – Ronnie Williams scored his fifth win of the season in the SK Modified division on Friday night at Stafford Motor Speedway. Williams took the lead on the restart.

Later in the race, he would feel the pressure from Stephen Kopcik and Keith Rocco. With five laps remaining, Rocco would pressure Williams for the lead on the outside as the two raced side by side. Williams got by Rocco on lap 37 but Rocco would again try to take the lead from Williams as he would be back on the back bumper. Rocco went for a crossover move but Williams was able to shut the door.

Rocco would try on the final turn but Williams was able to hold him off to win the event.

Williams talked about his win to 22News, “It was a good hard race. I was racing hard. He (Rocco) was racing hard. He respected me. He gave me a good shot but let me correct it. I am just happy to get the win.”

With five races remaining Williams is not worried about points racing but winning the last five races.

Keith Rocco finished in second. Stephen Kopcik finished in third.

Glen Reen out of Wilbraham finished in 12th. John Catania out of Agawam finished in 16th. Dan Wesson out of Monson finished in 21st and Tyler Leary out of Hatfield finished in 22nd.

Stafford Motor Speedway will be back in action on Friday night.