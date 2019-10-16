Williams wins Valenti Modified Racing Series season finale Willis wraps up championship

Breaking News
by: Matthew Wiernasz

Ronnie Williams celebrates the win Matthew Wiernasz Photo

THOMPSON, Conn. (WWLP) – Ronnie Williams took down the win in the Valenti Modified Racing Series season finale on Saturday night as part of the Sunoco World Series of Racing at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park.

Qualifying heats were rained out as the field was lined up by points.  Ronnie Williams’ car owner Gary Casella led the owner points and Mike Willis, Jr led the driver points standings were part of the front row.

Williams would dominate the 50 lap event and go on to win the event and win his third Valenti Modified Racing Series event of the year. Williams won at Monadnock Speedway and New Hampshire Motor Speedway.  Chase Dowling finished second. Craig Lutz finished third. Todd Owen finished in fourth and Joey Cipriano rounded out the top five.

Mike Willis, Jr would clinch the 2019 Valenti Modified Racing Series driver championship.  Gary Casella would win the owner’s championship.

Throughout the season, Chase Dowling and Anthony Nocella won two races. Other winners on the series were Agawam’s Jeff Gallup, Mike Willis, Jr, Todd Patnode, Tony Ricci, and Woody Pitkat.

