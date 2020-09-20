Woody Pitkat wins Twisted Tea Open Modified 80 at Stafford

STAFFORD SPRINGS, Conn. (WWLP) – Woody Pitkat took down the win in the Twisted Tea Open Modified 80 on Friday night at Stafford Motor Speedway. Chase Dowling took the lead at the start of the 80 lap race as Rocco would be in second. Pitkat would be in third. Mike Willis, Jr would be in fourth and Ronnie Williams would round out the top five.

Rocco took the lead from Dowling on lap 5. Craig Lutz passed by Willis, Jr and Williams and would be in fourth. Pitkat took second from Dowling on the outside at lap 17. Todd Owen was working his way through the field as he took fourth from Lutz on lap 22. Dylan Kopec brought out the first caution on lap 29 as he spun in turn 4. On the restart, Jeff Gallup spun in turn 1 and Dana DiMatteo spun in turns 1 and 2 as Gallup hit the turn 1 wall as his night would come to an end. On the restart, Pitkat took the lead from Rocco. Rocco would get the lead back with a crossover move. Lutz passed Pitkat for second on lap 34. Lutz and Rocco made contact as Rocco went spinning turn 3 bringing out the caution on lap 37.

Several cars came onto pit road and would take two tires during the pit stop. Stephen Kopcik and Todd Owen did not pit as they stayed out. Kopcik took the lead on the restart but Matt Galko would take the lead at the start-finish line. Owen moved his way back to the front and took the lead from Galko on lap 42. Pitkat would work his way up to sixth after taking two tires during the last caution.

Owen would be in the lead at lap 58 as Pitkat would contend with Galko for second. Pitkat took second from Galko at lap 60. The caution came back out at lap 63 as Dylan Kopec spun on the backstretch grass. On the restart, Pitkat would be in the lead but the caution would come out as Matt Swanson would hit the wall in turn 4 as Owen would be back in the lead. Pitkat took the lead on the next restart as Ronnie Williams would be in second. Keith Rocco spun in turn 2 to bring out the caution at lap 65.

Ronnie Williams took the lead on the restart from Pitkat. Pitkat would take the lead back from Williams with eight laps remaining. Richard Savary brought out the caution with seven laps remaining as he spun in turn 2.

Pitkat took the lead on the restart but the caution would come back for spins by Anthony Flannery, Michael Gervais, Jr, and Dylan Kopec. Pitkat took the lead on the restart as Ronnie Williams spun in turn 2 bringing out the caution with five laps remaining.

Pitkat took the lead on the restart. Galko would be ins second and Lutz would be in third. Swanson would spin in turn 2 to bring out the caution with three laps remaining.

Pitkat took the lead on the restart. Goodale and Cipriano would be side by side for second as Goodale passed Cipriano. Goodale tried to get to Pitkat but Pitkat would be able to hold off Goodale and win the Twisted Tea Open Modified 80.

Pitkat talked about the win to 22News.

“It’s still an unbelievable feeling. Stan Mertz, he’s an unbelievable car owner. He’s a little guy to be able to be racing against what were racing against. He gives me what I need. He takes care of me. To me, he’s like a real good friend. We have a good relationship. All these people that are surrounding me. It’s just unbelievable the support I have Obviously I wish Erica and the kids could be here because it’s what you want to do win when your kids are here. It’s just an awesome feeling. I feel like I worked really hard the last couple of months with Stan. Trying to go to the shop and work on the car, work on the setup, work on Eddie Harvey’s car. I feel like it was due,” Pitkat said.

Eric Goodale finished in second. He talked about his race to 22News

“We were struggling all day. I think they hit it right on the pit stop. We were struggling the whole time. Just made the right adjustment. The car came in there at the end and finally gave me something to race with there. It was fun. I was thought I was going to get Woody there for a second. I needed another lap or two. I blew it getting into (turn) one on the white flag lap. I got in hot. Got sideways. Took everything I could to get back to him getting into (turn) three. I was just a little too free,” Goodale said.

Joey Cipriano finished in third. He talked about his race to 22News

“That was pretty crazy. The top was so dominant and you needed a restart up there. We got up into fourth and we were able to roll into second. I thought we were good sitting behind Woody. Figured it was me and him at the end. I could make a run at him. Got stuck on the bottom on a restart and fell back and got lucky we got fourth. That last start Eric (Goodale) had taken a tire later than us. He was able to get by me. Hats off to these guys. They did a great job. Can’t thank everyone enough. They worked really hard,” Cipriano said.

Dylan Kopec out of Palmer finished in 16th and Jeff Gallup out of Feeding Hills finished in 23rd

Stafford Motor Speedway will be back in action this Friday and Saturday. On Friday, it will be a regular program featuring the five track divisions that will be the SK Modifieds, Late Models, Limited Late Models, SK Lights, and Street Stocks. The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will be at the Connecticut half mile oval for the NAPA 150. The other divisions that will be racing on Saturday will be the Limited Late Models, SK Lights, and the Vintage All-Stars