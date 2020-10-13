Randy Cabral wins Shane Hammond Memorial Truly NEMA Lites race at the Sunoco World Series of Racing

THOMPSON, Conn. (WWLP) – Randy Cabral took down the win in the 25 lap Shane Hammond Memorial Truly NEMA Lites race at the 58th annual Sunoco World Series of Racing at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park on Sunday afternoon.

Jim Santa Maria would lead the first 16 laps of the event. Cabral took the lead on the inside and it would be a three way battle for the lead.

P.J. Stergios and Richie Coy would be behind Cabral as Avery Stoehr’s car stalled out. The top three would battle it out over the last five laps. Stergios would try to win the race on the final lap but Cabral was able to hold on for the victory. P.J. Stergios finished in second. Richie Coy finished in third. Jim Santa Maria finished in fourth and Avery Stoehr rounded out the top five. Sixth through tenth were Chase Locke, Joey Bailey, Kyle Valeri, Jake Trainor, and Anthony Payne.

The NEMA Lites will have two races remaining in their season as they head to Claremont Motorsports Park this Saturday. The 2020 season finale for the NEMA Lites will be at the New London Waterford Speedbowl on Saturday, October 24.