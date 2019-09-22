Ranger wins Visit New Hampshire 100 NASCAR Pinty Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

LOUDON, NH (WWLP)- Andrew Ranger took down the victory in Saturday’s Visit New Hampshire 100 NASCAR Pinty Series race as part of Full Throttle Weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Defending race winner Kevin LaCroix dominated practice and qualifying on Friday. Ranger took the lead from LaCroix on lap 90.
Ranger entered into Saturday’s event two points behind point leader LaCroix. Alex Labbe and LaCroix would continue to battle for second. Labbe and LaCroix made contact as LaCroix went into the front stretch wall. LaCroix went to the Infield Care Center as he was checked and released.
“My car was just fantastic,” said Ranger, who started the race from the third position. “The crew pushed really hard when I came into the pits and sent me back out with a little adjustment, and little by little we gained and I could see the race leader. It was a great race, and I hope we can finish and maybe win a third title.”
It was Ranger’s fourth win of the season. Alex Labbe finished in second. D.J. Kennington finished in third.
The NASCAR Pinty Series will close out their 2019 season next weekend at Jukasa Motor Speedway. Ranger will head to Jukasa with an 11 point lead over LaCroix.
