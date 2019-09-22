Ranger wins Visit New Hampshire 100 NASCAR Pinty Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

LOUDON, NH (WWLP)- Ty Gibbs scored his first career win in the Apple Barrel 125 NASCAR K&N Pro Series East race on Saturday afternoon at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway as part of Full Throttle Weekend.

Gibbs is the grandson of Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series owner Joe Gibbs. He got an early birthday present on Saturday afternoon as he will turn 17 in a couple of weeks. He led all but 13 laps in the 125 lap event. “It was just like going on a Sunday drive the car was so good,” said Gibbs, who started the race from the third position. “We led a lot of laps, and we got a little tight halfway through the race, but the guys fixed it up, and we went back out there and won.”

Tanner Gray finished in second. Josh Berry finished in third. Max McLaughlin did a tribute paint scheme to Wilbraham native Mike Stefanik. Stefanik was killed in a plane last Sunday in Sterling, Conn. McLaughlin had electrical issues and finished the race in 13th.

The NASCAR K&N Pro Series East will wrap up their 2019 season at Dover Downs International in just two weeks on Friday, October 4.