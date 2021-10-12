Red Sox: ALCS championship series tickets go on sale Friday

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– Red Sox fans can buy tickets to the American League Championship Series (ALCS) games taking place at Fenway Park on October 18, 19, and 20 beginning at noon Friday, October 15.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Red Sox organization, tickets will NOT be sold at the Fenway Park ticket office, only through the Red Sox website, and delivered through the MLB Ballpark App.

The Red Sox advanced to the ALCS after winning the final three games of the Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays with two consecutive nights of walk-off wins at Fenway Park. The club will face the winner of the Astros-White Sox American League Division Series (ALDS).