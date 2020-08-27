Red Sox, Blue Jays postpone Thursday game in protest against police brutality

July 22, 2020, Boston, MA:
A Boston Red Sox Black Lives Matter billboard is displayed along the Mass Pike near Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts Wednesday, July 22, 2020.
(Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox)

BOSTON (WWLP) – As tensions continue to run high, and protests continue in the wake of Jacob Blake, sports teams are using their platform to stand up against social injustice. 

In a joint statement from the Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays, Thursday’s game has been postponed. This decision comes after several NBA teams boycotted playoff games Wednesday.

Below is a joint statement from both teams: 

“The continued police brutality and social inequity demand immediate attention and focus from all of us – not only Black Americans and Canadians.  We fully respect the decision of our players to bring further awareness to the systemic racism that contributes to police violence against Black, Indigenous, and people of color in our communities.  We look forward to getting back on the field, and using our strongest platform, our game, to amplify our message demanding meaningful change.” 

The Boston Red Sox and The Toronto Blue Jays

