Red Sox, Blue Jays postpone Thursday game in protest against police brutality

July 22, 2020, Boston, MA: A Boston Red Sox Black Lives Matter billboard is displayed along the Mass Pike near Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts Wednesday, July 22, 2020. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox)

BOSTON (WWLP) – As tensions continue to run high, and protests continue in the wake of Jacob Blake, sports teams are using their platform to stand up against social injustice.

In a joint statement from the Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays, Thursday’s game has been postponed. This decision comes after several NBA teams boycotted playoff games Wednesday.

Below is a joint statement from both teams: