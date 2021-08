(WWLP) – Longtime Boston Red Sox Broadcaster Jerry Remy is stepping away from the booth following a cancer diagnosis. Remy said he has lung cancer.

In a statement to NBC Sports Boston, he said he isn’t giving up without a fight and is hopeful, that following treatment, he’ll return to work. This isn’t the 68-year-old’s first bout with cancer.

He was first diagnosed with lung cancer in 2008 and has overcome the disease multiple times since then.