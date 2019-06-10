Red Sox fans wishing ‘Big Papi’ a speedy recovery after shooting in Dominican Republic

(WWLP) – It’s still a mystery why a man shot and wounded Former Red Sox player David Ortiz in his native Dominican Republic Sunday night.

According to the Associated Press, a U.S. medical team arrived in the Dominican Republic on Monday to airlift Ortiz to Boston. Western Massachusetts Red Sox fans were shocked when they found out someone had shot “Big Papi.”

“He was a huge inspiration to the Red Sox community and he really brought the team together,” said one local resident.

Forty-three-year old Red Sox legend David Ortiz was shot and wounded in his home city in the Dominican Republic Sunday night. Surveillance video captured the moment when the suspected gunman, Eddy Feliz Garcia, shot Ortiz in the back in a night club in Santo Domingo.

Police arrested Garcia after he was beaten by a crowd of people who stopped him from running away. Ortiz underwent surgery at a nearby hospital. Surgeons removed his gall bladder and part of his intestines Monday morning. His liver was damaged as well, but he’s in stable condition and out of danger.

David Ortiz played 14 seasons for the Boston Red Sox and helped lead them to three world series titles. Local Red Sox fans told us Ortiz is not only known for his clutch bat, but also his charitable work.

“I’m shocked because I only heard good things about him, he’s a really good person he’s really helped the community and I hope everything is okay,” Nathan Ghareed of Southampton.

The Boston Red Sox issued a statement saying that they had “offered David’s family all available resources to aid in his recovery and will continue to keep them in their hearts.”

Ortiz was a 10-time all-star who hit 541 home runs, leading the Sox to three world series during his 20-year career. Ortiz’s father Leo Ortiz said he had no idea why someone would have shot his son.